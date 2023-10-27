Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep 3197a - 1932 Changed Everything, Fed Gold Is At Zero, Gold Destroys The Fed
channel image
GalacticStorm
2167 Subscribers
Shop now
209 views
Published Yesterday

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep 3197a - Oct. 26, 2023

1932 Changed Everything, Fed Gold Is At Zero, Gold Destroys The Fed

The green new deal is falling apart. Reports have been released that shows the EV market is propped up by the government and it costs more than a gas powered car. The earning report is in and many companies are in trouble. The inflation and GDP numbers were manipulated and the next quarter is going to show it. The Fed gold holdings is zero, gold will destroy the Fed.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.



🍃 Help take years off the clock with Collagen🍃

--> http://healthwithx22.com

Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!

Keywords
recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket