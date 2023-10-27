X22 REPORT Ep 3197a - 1932 Changed Everything, Fed Gold Is At Zero, Gold Destroys The Fed

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep 3197a - Oct. 26, 2023

1932 Changed Everything, Fed Gold Is At Zero, Gold Destroys The Fed

The green new deal is falling apart. Reports have been released that shows the EV market is propped up by the government and it costs more than a gas powered car. The earning report is in and many companies are in trouble. The inflation and GDP numbers were manipulated and the next quarter is going to show it. The Fed gold holdings is zero, gold will destroy the Fed.





