© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prophecies for the Next Two Years
Follow
0
Share
Report
659 views • April 03, 2022
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club 04--01-2022.
Today Pastor Stan gives an overview of what will happen in the next two years. A brand new dream from Chris Reed confirms prophecies as old as 12 years. God confirmed once again that His word is true, and as His children, we need to take heed of these warnings!
0:00 Prophecies for the Next Two Years
00:48 Future Headlines - Chris Reed
03:57 Fifty Dollar Bill in Three Stages
14:12 If you split Israel, I will split You
16:16 America in Pieces
18:53 U.S. Military takes Charge
20:00 A New Dollar Bill
22:00 Prophecies given to Leslie Johnson
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/BYRWXtaQpn2H/
Today Pastor Stan gives an overview of what will happen in the next two years. A brand new dream from Chris Reed confirms prophecies as old as 12 years. God confirmed once again that His word is true, and as His children, we need to take heed of these warnings!
0:00 Prophecies for the Next Two Years
00:48 Future Headlines - Chris Reed
03:57 Fifty Dollar Bill in Three Stages
14:12 If you split Israel, I will split You
16:16 America in Pieces
18:53 U.S. Military takes Charge
20:00 A New Dollar Bill
22:00 Prophecies given to Leslie Johnson
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/BYRWXtaQpn2H/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.