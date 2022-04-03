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Prophecies for the Next Two Years
High Hopes
High Hopes
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659 views • April 03, 2022
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club 04--01-2022.
Today Pastor Stan gives an overview of what will happen in the next two years. A brand new dream from Chris Reed confirms prophecies as old as 12 years. God confirmed once again that His word is true, and as His children, we need to take heed of these warnings!

0:00 Prophecies for the Next Two Years
00:48 Future Headlines - Chris Reed
03:57 Fifty Dollar Bill in Three Stages
14:12 If you split Israel, I will split You
16:16 America in Pieces
18:53 U.S. Military takes Charge
20:00 A New Dollar Bill
22:00 Prophecies given to Leslie Johnson

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Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/BYRWXtaQpn2H/
Keywords
civil warchristianprophecyfood shortageswheatmilitary coupprophecy clubstan johnsonchris reedfuture headlinessplit americasplit israeldeath of dollar
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