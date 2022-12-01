'Wagner' PMC - Contract with the Motherland

I'm sharing this video from, 'WAGNER Z', on YouTube.

PMC "Wagner" is one of the most closed, secret organizations in the military sphere. But an exception was made for the RT film crew: the author of the film, Andrei Yashchenko, and director Vladislav Rytkov met with the fighters of this unit on the front line in the Donbass. You will see exclusive footage of the battles waged by the PMC, including the actions of its assault groups, reconnaissance, and air defense. The fighters told how the work of their unit is organized, what are the requirements for the soldiers and how they help the residents of the settlements they liberated. How fighters get into PMCs, whether the word “mercenary” offends them, for which they participate in the SVO - this is what our film is about. #чвквагнер #wagnergroup ЧВК «Вагнер» — одна из самых закрытых, секретных организаций в военной сфере. Но для съёмочной группы RT сделали исключение: автор фильма Андрей Ященко и режиссёр Владислав Рытков встретились с бойцами этого подразделения на передовой в Донбассе. Вы увидите эксклюзивные кадры боёв, которые ведёт ЧВК, в том числе действия её штурмовых групп, разведки, противовоздушной обороны. Бойцы рассказали, как организована работа их подразделения, какие здесь требования к солдатам и чем они помогают жителям освобождённых ими населённых пунктов. Как попадают бойцы в ЧВК, обижает ли их слово «наёмник», ради чего они участвуют в СВО — об этом наш фильм.

