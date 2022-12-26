https://gnews.org/articles/624173
Summary：12/23/2022 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 34: Luc Despins' quote from an anti-Semitic website denigrating the NFSC people is an insult to both us and the Jews. The Chinese people had rescued countless Jews fleeing Nazi rule in Germany during World War II, and our hearts and Jews have always been together.
