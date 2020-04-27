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Texas Farmer Exposes Government Destroying the Food Supply by Force!!
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599 views • April 27, 2020
A Farmer from Texas Exposes the US Government is destroying the food supply of America while the government gets food from foreign countries!!?
Sign the Petition to put a stop to the destruction of farmland!!
www.demandusabeef.com
Sign the Petition to put a stop to the destruction of farmland!!
www.demandusabeef.com
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