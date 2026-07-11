Kamakura Garden Harvest: Mini Tomatoes, Eggplant, Kabocha & My First Goya Bitter Melon!

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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, July 11th! Check out this lovely harvest of mini tomatoes, eggplants, and kabocha pumpkins we have here at the end of the week. I even found my first-ever goya bitter melon fruit! Plus, I took care of some unwanted fungus that was affecting my watermelon vines. In the Garden-to-Table segment, I mixed the harvested eggplant with minced lamb leftovers from last week to make another tasty dish. And I put up a tee-pee for my third round of cucumber starts that I planted in the east garden.
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Welcome to TKG!
00:49Another Nice Harvest of Mini Tomatoes
03:38Small Green Bean Harvest
03:54My First-Ever Goya-Bitter Melon!
04:17Harvesting My Kabocha Pumpkins
05:57Harvesting Eggplant-Aubergines
07:13A Bountiful Harvest
07:26Checking Green Bean Starts
08:22Cutting Lemon Grass for Tea
09:18Dealing With Watermelon Fungus
12:13Securing Mexican Pepper Plant
12:52Removing Pumpkin Vines
13:48Washing the Day’s Harvest
14:46Garden-to-Table: Eggplant Stir Fry w/Miso
17:31Planting Third Round of Cucumbers Outside
21:32Erecting Cucumber Tee-Pee Trellis
22:17Planting Cucumbers
25:17Repotting Swiss Chard
25:57Checking on Fermenting Wood Ash
26:34Retying Pepper Mexican Plants
27:18Checking on New Cucumber Starts
27:58The Beauty of Kamakura
28:15Mt. Fuji
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