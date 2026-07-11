Kamakura Garden Harvest: Mini Tomatoes, Eggplant, Kabocha & My First Goya Bitter Melon!

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, July 11th! Check out this lovely harvest of mini tomatoes, eggplants, and kabocha pumpkins we have here at the end of the week. I even found my first-ever goya bitter melon fruit! Plus, I took care of some unwanted fungus that was affecting my watermelon vines. In the Garden-to-Table segment, I mixed the harvested eggplant with minced lamb leftovers from last week to make another tasty dish. And I put up a tee-pee for my third round of cucumber starts that I planted in the east garden.





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll