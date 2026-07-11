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Kamakura Garden Harvest: Mini Tomatoes, Eggplant, Kabocha & My First Goya Bitter Melon!
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, July 11th! Check out this lovely harvest of mini tomatoes, eggplants, and kabocha pumpkins we have here at the end of the week. I even found my first-ever goya bitter melon fruit! Plus, I took care of some unwanted fungus that was affecting my watermelon vines. In the Garden-to-Table segment, I mixed the harvested eggplant with minced lamb leftovers from last week to make another tasty dish. And I put up a tee-pee for my third round of cucumber starts that I planted in the east garden.


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll  

Keywords
kamakura gardenorganic gardening japangarden to tablejapanese garden vlogsummer garden harvestkabocha pumpkinkamakura japan gardeningjapan home gardenjapanese vegetable gardenkamakura harvestmini tomatoeseggplant harvestgoya bitter melonbitter melon japanfirst goyawatermelon funguseggplant recipeeggplant lamb recipecucumber teepeehomegrown vegetables japankamakura vegetablesjapanese gardening tips
Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Welcome to TKG!

00:49Another Nice Harvest of Mini Tomatoes

03:38Small Green Bean Harvest

03:54My First-Ever Goya-Bitter Melon!

04:17Harvesting My Kabocha Pumpkins

05:57Harvesting Eggplant-Aubergines

07:13A Bountiful Harvest

07:26Checking Green Bean Starts

08:22Cutting Lemon Grass for Tea

09:18Dealing With Watermelon Fungus

12:13Securing Mexican Pepper Plant

12:52Removing Pumpkin Vines

13:48Washing the Day’s Harvest

14:46Garden-to-Table: Eggplant Stir Fry w/Miso

17:31Planting Third Round of Cucumbers Outside

21:32Erecting Cucumber Tee-Pee Trellis

22:17Planting Cucumbers

25:17Repotting Swiss Chard

25:57Checking on Fermenting Wood Ash

26:34Retying Pepper Mexican Plants

27:18Checking on New Cucumber Starts

27:58The Beauty of Kamakura

28:15Mt. Fuji

If you love gardening please subscribe and follow The Kamakura Gardener on other platforms, too for gardening tips!:

✅ Patreon:

https://www.patreon.com/TheKamakuraGardener

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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