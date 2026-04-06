Mental Competency Fraud: A Critical Examination of Legal Loopholes and Societal Harm

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Mental competency laws, rooted in Dusky v. United States, enable violent criminals to evade justice through subjective evaluations, undermining societal safety. Harsher punishments, including execution, are needed to protect the vulnerable and deter crime, exposing the fraudulent motives behind mental health defenses.
Read the article at Real Free News
#MentalCompetencyFraud #DuskyVUnitedStates #CriminalJusticeReform #DeathPenaltyAdvocacy #SocietalSafety
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