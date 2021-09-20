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Shattered Paradise: World War 3 and End Time Bible Prophecy: You Won't Believe What This Video Reveals [20.06.2019]
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175 views • September 20, 2021
Thank you for watching. We really appreciate your patience. We have been working on a lot of various projects for Shattered Paradise including our new website https://www.shatteredparadisepresents.com/ .
When my husband and I create these videos, our goal is to edify and challenge not only ourselves to walk closer to The Most High but edify and challenge all who view as well. We do not want to stay stagnate in our faith. We want to progress but in order to progress some time you have to take a honest and hard look at yourself and really assess your strength and weaknesses and what you can do to improve in becoming more Christ like.
Pride is subtle but a very dangerous sin that we all have committed at sometime in our lives.It may not be comfortable to address but we felt like this month was a perfect time for us all to take inventory of our relationship Christ.
We realize that many of are viewers are also supporters of Donald Trump and it is true that Trump has stood against many demonic agendas from the previous administrations. He has been defunding Planned Parenthood, pushing laws against late term abortion, pushing back against the transgender bathroom madness and many of his other policies are favorable toward avoiding God's Judgement.
But with that being said, Trump is not a God, he is a public servant and is not above critique. One of the main campaign promises he made was to not get America involved in needless foreign wars.
This is a good promise, one that his supporters should be pressuring him to keep. In previous videos we have acknowledged some of the positive things he has done. If we really felt that Trumps policies were in full rebellion against God, we would expose him the way we exposed Hillary Clinton over the last few years.
Our allegiance is to The Most High and his son, Yahshua HaMashiach and through the power of the Holy Spirit we humbly pray for the discernment to present the right information in hopes to edify God's children, whether it's a popular message or not.
We are praying for all of you and we love you all!
Source:
Shattered Paradigm - Shattered Paradise
https://www.shatteredparadisepresents.com/
https://shatteredparadise.com/
Location: United States
Shattered Paradise - 203K subscribers
Joined Jun 2, 2016 - 30,150,847 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eZ75OBPQ4yDY67ONmWGvQ/videos
Shattered Paradigm - 37.9K subscribers
Joined May 29, 2016 - 189,158 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMsaL5w2KoIK-Lhl0BC1dOw
Judah Boy - 3.72K subscribers
Joined May 18, 2021 - 20,830 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMl553C2rBNHmOygdvwEFfQ
------------
73,253 views Jun 20, 2019
Shattered Paradise
203K subscribers
https://youtu.be/OpuF3YmlFmo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eZ75OBPQ4yDY67ONmWGvQ
When my husband and I create these videos, our goal is to edify and challenge not only ourselves to walk closer to The Most High but edify and challenge all who view as well. We do not want to stay stagnate in our faith. We want to progress but in order to progress some time you have to take a honest and hard look at yourself and really assess your strength and weaknesses and what you can do to improve in becoming more Christ like.
Pride is subtle but a very dangerous sin that we all have committed at sometime in our lives.It may not be comfortable to address but we felt like this month was a perfect time for us all to take inventory of our relationship Christ.
We realize that many of are viewers are also supporters of Donald Trump and it is true that Trump has stood against many demonic agendas from the previous administrations. He has been defunding Planned Parenthood, pushing laws against late term abortion, pushing back against the transgender bathroom madness and many of his other policies are favorable toward avoiding God's Judgement.
But with that being said, Trump is not a God, he is a public servant and is not above critique. One of the main campaign promises he made was to not get America involved in needless foreign wars.
This is a good promise, one that his supporters should be pressuring him to keep. In previous videos we have acknowledged some of the positive things he has done. If we really felt that Trumps policies were in full rebellion against God, we would expose him the way we exposed Hillary Clinton over the last few years.
Our allegiance is to The Most High and his son, Yahshua HaMashiach and through the power of the Holy Spirit we humbly pray for the discernment to present the right information in hopes to edify God's children, whether it's a popular message or not.
We are praying for all of you and we love you all!
Source:
Shattered Paradigm - Shattered Paradise
https://www.shatteredparadisepresents.com/
https://shatteredparadise.com/
Location: United States
Shattered Paradise - 203K subscribers
Joined Jun 2, 2016 - 30,150,847 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eZ75OBPQ4yDY67ONmWGvQ/videos
Shattered Paradigm - 37.9K subscribers
Joined May 29, 2016 - 189,158 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMsaL5w2KoIK-Lhl0BC1dOw
Judah Boy - 3.72K subscribers
Joined May 18, 2021 - 20,830 views
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMl553C2rBNHmOygdvwEFfQ
------------
73,253 views Jun 20, 2019
Shattered Paradise
203K subscribers
https://youtu.be/OpuF3YmlFmo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eZ75OBPQ4yDY67ONmWGvQ
Keywords
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