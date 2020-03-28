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neverlosetruth: CV Trump EO Activates 1,000,000 Armed Forces, Nat'l Guard House To House Checks, Checkpoints, Etc (MIRRORED)
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339 views • March 28, 2020
neverlosetruth: CV Trump EO Activates 1,000,000 Armed Forces, Nat'l Guard House To House Checks, Checkpoints, Etc (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/g0MrtwMF4jg
Going Down Without A Fight! So, If Your Happy, & You Know It, Clap Your Hands...
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-03-27/rhode-island-police-to-hunt-down-new-yorkers-seeking-refuge
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/eo-order-selected-reserve-certain-members-individual-ready-reserve-armed-forces-active-duty/
https://thewashingtonstandard.com/breaking-trump-executive-order-calls-up-1000000-reserve-military-personnel-in-army-navy-air-force-coast-guard/
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/03/23/us/coronavirus-which-states-stay-at-home-order-trnd/index.html
https://www.orlandoweekly.com/Blogs/archives/2020/03/27/desantis-adds-louisiana-to-list-of-states-with-florida-travel-restrictions
Boris Johnson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=88p2y3GSCi8
LIES
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OjkPkec820Y
https://www.gov.uk/guidance/high-consequence-infectious-diseases-hcid#status-of-covid-19
NYC hospital 'overrun' with coronavirus patients
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=awIELzLPyKk
Ghost Town NYC – Are New York Times Lies Fueling Pandemic Panic with
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=awIELzLPyKk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8Cl9QaRtuW9CNjP7pP4BBQ/videos
Man searches Presbyterian Hospital NY for infected..can't find any..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kamZlRikarU
Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/g0MrtwMF4jg
Going Down Without A Fight! So, If Your Happy, & You Know It, Clap Your Hands...
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-03-27/rhode-island-police-to-hunt-down-new-yorkers-seeking-refuge
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/eo-order-selected-reserve-certain-members-individual-ready-reserve-armed-forces-active-duty/
https://thewashingtonstandard.com/breaking-trump-executive-order-calls-up-1000000-reserve-military-personnel-in-army-navy-air-force-coast-guard/
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/03/23/us/coronavirus-which-states-stay-at-home-order-trnd/index.html
https://www.orlandoweekly.com/Blogs/archives/2020/03/27/desantis-adds-louisiana-to-list-of-states-with-florida-travel-restrictions
Boris Johnson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=88p2y3GSCi8
LIES
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OjkPkec820Y
https://www.gov.uk/guidance/high-consequence-infectious-diseases-hcid#status-of-covid-19
NYC hospital 'overrun' with coronavirus patients
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=awIELzLPyKk
Ghost Town NYC – Are New York Times Lies Fueling Pandemic Panic with
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=awIELzLPyKk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8Cl9QaRtuW9CNjP7pP4BBQ/videos
Man searches Presbyterian Hospital NY for infected..can't find any..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kamZlRikarU
Keywords
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