Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FBI Director Wray is visibly upset as Matt Gaetz calls him out for protecting the Biden crime family
channel image
GalacticStorm
2059 Subscribers
Shop now
135 views
Published Yesterday

Matt Gaetz enters Hunter Biden smoking-gun WhatsApp message into Congressional record, then EXPOSES FBI Dir Wray about it UNDER OATH during testimony.


 FBI Director Wray gets visibly upset after Matt Gaetz calls him out to his face for protecting the Biden crime family by reading a WhatsApp message from Hunter Biden to a Chinese official.



"You seem deeply uncurious about it— almost suspiciously uncurious. Are you protecting the Bidens?"



https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1679147711273095168?s=20


Keywords
congressional investigationbiden crime familyhunter biden laptopdirector wraywhatsapp messageshakedoen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket