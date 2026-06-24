UNDERGROUND CITIES: Cheyenne Mountain, US - clip 2

UNDERGROUND CITIES: What the world is preparing for? (text continued from clip 1)



While we're busy arguing about politics on the surface, entire nations are quietly building cities underground. It’s not a sci-fi movie but real, fully-functioning bunker complexes designed to survive an apocalypse.



Here's what the world is hiding beneath our feet, continent by continent:

🔴AMERICAS



🇺🇸 US



➡️Cheyenne Mountain in Colorado: a ‘subterranean city’ 600 meters deep, carved into 70,000 tons of granite, with 15 buildings on giant springs to survive nuclear shockwaves. It even has a Subway restaurant.



➡️Survival Condo in Kansas — an old Atlas missile silo converted into 15 underground floors with a pool, greenhouse, cinema and even prison cells.



➡️The Aerie Project — $300 mln luxury bunkers for ultra-rich buyers, with AI medical suites, pools, bowling alleys and robotic staff, near Washington.



🇨🇦 Canada — The Diefenbunker near Ottawa, a Cold War bunker built to house the government. Now a museum, but a reminder that even polite Canadians prepare.



🔴 EURASIA



🇷🇺 Russia



➡️Moscow has hardened command posts connected to the city's metro system



➡️Mount Yamantau in the Urals — the ‘Evil Mountain’, a massive bunker complex watched by US intelligence for decades.



🇨🇳 China — Underground city under Beijing – 85 sq km Cold War tunnel network with schools, factories and hospitals for millions built to survive nuclear or chemical attack.



🇰🇵 North Korea — deep underground military and leadership complexes built for nuclear war scenarios.



🇰🇷 South Korea — 3,200 shelters, including one in Seoul’s central Gangnam district for 5,000 people.



🔴 MIDDLE EAST



🇮🇱 Israel — Besides reinforced “safe rooms” in most homes and a national shelter network, Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital has a $10 million underground facility five floors below ground. With 250 beds (expandable to 400), protected oxygen systems, chemical-resistant water reserves and dual air-conditioning, it can convert from a car park into a hospital within 24 hours.



🇹🇷 Turkey — Cappadocia's ancient underground cities like Derinkuyu, eight levels deep and able to house 20,000 people are now being restored and re-equipped as modern shelters.



🇮🇷 Iran has a large network of underground bases, missile silos and hardened infrastructure.



🤔Is it all just the leftover of Cold-War plans – or preparation for a future war?





@geopolitics_prime