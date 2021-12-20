Silent War Ep. 6145: The Old World Order. Hyper-Inflation&Centralization, NWOs Secret Religion.

In this episode of The Silent War:Turkey Halts All Stock Trading As Currency Disintegrates, Central Bank Powerless To Halt Collapse.Millions Of American Households Face $3,500 Additional Expenses This Year As Inflation Soars.103 US Marines Discharged For Refusing Covid Vaccine, heralding a monopoly on government violence concentrated in the hands of the left.Project Veritas Whistleblower Exposes ANOTHER CNN Producer’s Involvement With Underage Girls.US Accuses China of Developing Brain Control Technology.HR1 Is the Democrat focus once again in Their Complete Takeover of the United States seeking to Codify Their Election Fraud In Perpetuity.The 6th Circuit Court Upholds Joe Biden’s OSHA Vaccine Mandate.LA District Postpones Vaccine Mandate As Thousands Of Students Remain Unvaxx'd.School District in New York Sends out Email Warning Parents of Sudden Cardiac Arrest in Students Grades K-12.Yet only about 7% of people in low-income countries have received a dose.All of this, and more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat