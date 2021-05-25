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Oklahoma Just Made It legal to Run Over BLM and Antifa Marxist terrorists
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461 views • May 25, 2021
Blocking roads and impeding the public's right to travel using violence and intimidation is not protesting it is terrorism plain and simple
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