Mystery person in Ohio, new Covid!! Denver Mass Shooting!! Largest Aerial War Games. MORE:
Pine Grove News
Published Wednesday |

STATE OF ISRAEL AND LYNDON B JOHNSON DELIBERATELY MURDERED 34 AMERICAN SAILORS IN 1967,https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/84826/state-of-israel-and-lyndon-b-johnson-deliberately-murdered-34-american-sailors-in-1967-fabricated.html

“Mystery” Person In Ohio Has A New Kind Of COVID

https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/mystery-person-in-ohio-has-a-new-kind-of-covid

Nine people are wounded in Denver mass shooting:

nworeport.me/nine-people-are-wounded-in-denver-mass-shooting-suspect-opened-fire-during-wild-celebrations-after-nuggets-nba-win-over-miami-heat/

NATO just conducted the largest aerial wargames in history, 250 aircraft and 10,000 service members

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/nato-just-conducted-the-largest-aerial-wargames-in-history-250-aircraft-and-10000-service-members/

Xi Prepares China for ‘Extreme’ Scenarios, Including war with the West, American citizens to be evacuated from Taiwan

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/xi-prepares-china-for-extreme-scenarios-including-war-with-the-west-american-citizens-to-be-evacuated-from-taiwan/

Buckle Up! We could be at war with China within the next few months

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/buckle-up-we-could-be-at-war-with-china-within-the-next-few-months/

What have we become? Topless transgender at White House Pride event sparks outrage

endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/what-have-we-become-topless-transgender-at-white-house-pride-event-sparks-outrage/

Leftists are now calling Muslims “bigots” and “white supremacists” for wanting to protect their children from LGBT groomers

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-06-12-leftists-calling-muslims-bigots-for-protecting-children.html

Woman declared dead knocks on coffin during her own wake

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/woman-declared-dead-knocks-on-coffin-during-her-own-wake/


