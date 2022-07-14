They Wont Stop Until We Are All Dead: WHO Expands Surveillance To Hunt Down The Unvaccinated

We knew that this was coming eventually. Liberals NEED power, and the only way they can attain it, is if they TERRIFY the masses into submission.

Australia is now facing a “new variant” called the ‘Ninja’ variant. Maria Zeee joins to discuss the events occurring in Australia as they are preparing to lockdown their nation AGAIN!

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