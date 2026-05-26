GOD ONLY KNOWS / GOOD VIBRATIONS

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"Good Vibrations" is a song by the American rock band the Beach Boys, produced and composed by Brian Wilson with lyrics by Mike Love and, in some published versions, by Tony Asher. Promoted as a "pocket symphony", it was released as a single on October 10, 1966 and became an immediate critical and commercial success, topping national charts in the United States, United Kingdom, and several other countries. It is commonly regarded as one of the greatest works of rock, pop, and psychedelia.