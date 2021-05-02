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Information Currency: New Valuation Technology
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21 views • May 02, 2021
In the midst of mayhem what would one do!? Secure Basic Human Needs! Comparing the value of a basket of basic human needs can provide a base of value. Having this base will allow one to compare and value anything; ie currencies. Eventually the products themselves will be able to be traded directly for each other based on value information.
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