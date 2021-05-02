Calgary police obtain SECRET warrant to use “any force necessary” to disrupt church service

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Adam Soos provides an update on the dire situation facing Calgary Street Church Pastor Artur Pawlowski after it was discovered that police obtained a secret warrant to allow them to use “any force necessary” to disrupt his church services.
FULL REPORT from Adam Soos: https://rebelne.ws/3e2ef4O
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pHUglhrxkw4
Rebel News