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Overview of Current Events*
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264 views • September 09, 2021
Sep 8, 2021
Courtesy of Israeli News Live
Overview of Current Events and why are there tanks being moved towards the Midwest of the US.
Links:
https://arrangement-group.de/dr-baerbel-gitala-und-dr-axel-bolland-untersuchten-das-blut-von-geimpften-sowie-einen-impfstoff/
https://stop5g.cz/us/magneto-genetics-vaccines-artificial-protein-switching-neurons-senses-body-and-muscles-on-and-off-darpa-biomarkers-ferritin/
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines
https://www.lifesitenews.com/conference-stop-the-shot/stop-the-shot-part-3/
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/fda-approval-illegal-doctor-reveals-pfizer-insert-proves-criminal-regulation-violations/
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=CN317065497&;_cid=P21-KSC4WX-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2U1ViAabtd8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8x2m_6J3bBU
https://iconnectfx.com/view/8930b383-1511-ec11-9969-0050568299de?mcvalc=en
https://israelinewslive.org/
Israeli News Live is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene
*mirror
Courtesy of Israeli News Live
Overview of Current Events and why are there tanks being moved towards the Midwest of the US.
Links:
https://arrangement-group.de/dr-baerbel-gitala-und-dr-axel-bolland-untersuchten-das-blut-von-geimpften-sowie-einen-impfstoff/
https://stop5g.cz/us/magneto-genetics-vaccines-artificial-protein-switching-neurons-senses-body-and-muscles-on-and-off-darpa-biomarkers-ferritin/
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines
https://www.lifesitenews.com/conference-stop-the-shot/stop-the-shot-part-3/
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/fda-approval-illegal-doctor-reveals-pfizer-insert-proves-criminal-regulation-violations/
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=CN317065497&;_cid=P21-KSC4WX-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2U1ViAabtd8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8x2m_6J3bBU
https://iconnectfx.com/view/8930b383-1511-ec11-9969-0050568299de?mcvalc=en
https://israelinewslive.org/
Israeli News Live is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene
*mirror
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