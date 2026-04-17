I Escaped the Nazis in 1941 by Hiding in Wheat Fields and Jumping on a Cattle Train to Siberia

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n June 1941, as German planes bombed Dubno and the Red Army collapsed, a young Polish engineering student and his wife had minutes to flee. With nothing but clothes and study documents, they joined desperate refugees, dodging Luftwaffe attacks by hiding in wheat fields, forcing their way onto military trucks, and cramming into filthy cattle cars heading east.What followed was an incredible journey across war-torn Soviet Union — bombed trains, boats on the Dnieper and Volga, sleeping in corridors while the ship ran out of fuel and burned trees to move, and finally reaching a remote town deep in Russia just before winter.This is Part 2 of a raw, firsthand Holocaust-era survival story told by a survivor who later became a professor. Heart-pounding, emotional, and almost unbelievable. Drop a comment with your thoughts!#WWII #HolocaustSurvival #WW2Stories #TrueStory