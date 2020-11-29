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New PROPHECY of RETURN of JESUS: Hidden Jewish FEASTS! | JPDWeekly Ep. 8
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23 views • November 29, 2020
Did you know there are actually two other Jewish feasts that prophetically point to the Church age and the return of Jesus that were kept hidden until now? With the discovery of the Dead Sea Scrolls, we have learned there were two extra Jewish festivals relating to wine and oil that we as Christians need to know about! Find out here!
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To see the full version of every available episode, visit http://DailyRenegade.com today and check out our membership plans!
To help with the increasing medical costs for Nathan Peck (Josh and Christina's 6 year old son) and his battle with cancer, please visit
http://dailyrenegade.com/donate
Keywords
holy spiritprophecypropheticend timesfestivalsecretdead sea scrollsdaily renegadejosh peckreturn of jesusend times prophecyrevealedfeastsprophetic wordend of the ageken johnsonnew wineessenesjewish feastsjesus redeemsnew oilken johnson dead sea scrollsjewish weddingjewish festivalsjewish festivals explained
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