Abyss wormhole portals opening throughout world. After Christians raptured demons will be released.

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2026). Warn with love all the millions of cowardly traitor lukewarm Christians, who betrayed us real Christians & abandoned us because they were afraid of getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & every hotel room by the nephilim Canaanite giants reptilian Satanist elites, that all the wormhole portals to the abyss are opening to release the demons to exterminate them after the real Christians are raptured up to heaven. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





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