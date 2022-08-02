BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

In The News: Alzheimer's Research Faked, Dutch Farmers Protest Green Agenda, Your Pee is Pollution
Objective: Health
Objective: HealthCheckmark Icon
163 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
253 views • August 02, 2022

In The News: Alzheimer's Research Faked, Dutch Farmers Protest Green Agenda, Your Pee is Pollution


Welcome to another episode of In The News, where we look through the latest health headlines and bring you the O:H take.


On this episode we talk about a once considered groundbreaking Alzheimer's study that's been found to be fraudulent and has been misdirecting further research for the past 16 years.


We also talk about the Netherlands where farmers are protesting the government's ridiculous attempts to being in harmful Green-Agenda policies that will cost farmer's their livelihoods and threaten food security for the country and Europe.


We also look at more Green propaganda, as Scientific American tries to tell us that too much protein in the diet makes our urine a "problem pollutant." We take this as an opportunity to debunk the "too much protein" myth and show how this is yet another piece of propaganda trying to convince you to give up eating meat.


Join us for all of this and more on this episode of Objective:Health!


********


For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:


♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth

♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/

♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth

♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f

♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f


And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:


♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing


********


The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.


The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!

Keywords
healthnewspollutiongreen agendaalzheimers research
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Light Is the Most Potent Medicine Most People Are Avoiding

Light Is the Most Potent Medicine Most People Are Avoiding

Mike Adams
Gut-supportive diet tied to 83% lower odds of kidney stones, study finds

Gut-supportive diet tied to 83% lower odds of kidney stones, study finds

Willow Tohi
Post-stream Ep. 11 &#8211; &#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on BrightU: The three-day medicine factory on your kitchen counter

Post-stream Ep. 11 – “UNBREAKABLE” on BrightU: The three-day medicine factory on your kitchen counter

Belle Carter
Scientists discover &#8220;survival switch&#8221; in brain cells that could revolutionize neurodegenerative disease treatment

Scientists discover “survival switch” in brain cells that could revolutionize neurodegenerative disease treatment

Kevin Hughes
Blue light blocking glasses: A digital wellness essential for the modern age

Blue light blocking glasses: A digital wellness essential for the modern age

HRS Editors
Daily Walnut Intake Tied to Shift in Diet Quality Among Older Adults, Study Finds

Daily Walnut Intake Tied to Shift in Diet Quality Among Older Adults, Study Finds

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy