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Michigan loves middle aged authoritarian THOTS
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19 views • May 21, 2020
State regulators on Wednesday suspended the license of a 77-year-old Michigan barber who insisted on cutting hair despite an order to stay closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Karl Manke has pledged to keep his shop open “until Jesus comes.” A judge declined the state's request to shut down his shop Monday without first holding a hearing. Regulators took a different path by suspending his barber license and his shop license.
Karl Manke has pledged to keep his shop open “until Jesus comes.” A judge declined the state's request to shut down his shop Monday without first holding a hearing. Regulators took a different path by suspending his barber license and his shop license.
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