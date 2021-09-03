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Investigators Have Video of 240 Leftist Operatives in Georgia Dumping Thousands of Ballots
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50 views • September 03, 2021
Investigators Have Video of 240 Leftist Operatives in Georgia Dumping Thousands of Ballots
Investigators Have Video of 240 Leftist Operatives in Georgia Dumping Thousands of Ballots
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/breaking-got-caught-investigators-video-240-leftist-operatives-georgia-dumping-thousands-ballots-backpacks-drop-boxes-middle-night/
BREAKING: THEY GOT CAUGHT! Investigators Have Video of 240 Leftist Operatives in Georgia Dumping Thousands of Ballots from Backpacks into Drop Boxes in Middle of the Night!
According to John Fredericks state officials now have video of 240 leftist operatives he called “ballot traffickers” dumping tens of thousands of ballots into drop boxes in the middle of the night in locations across Georgia.
The leftist operatives were identified making numerous drops in the middle of the night. They were filmed emptying their backpacks of ballots into the drop boxes in the middle of the night. Ballot harvesting is not legal in Georgia.
Investigators Have Video of 240 Leftist Operatives in Georgia Dumping Thousands of Ballots
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/breaking-got-caught-investigators-video-240-leftist-operatives-georgia-dumping-thousands-ballots-backpacks-drop-boxes-middle-night/
BREAKING: THEY GOT CAUGHT! Investigators Have Video of 240 Leftist Operatives in Georgia Dumping Thousands of Ballots from Backpacks into Drop Boxes in Middle of the Night!
According to John Fredericks state officials now have video of 240 leftist operatives he called “ballot traffickers” dumping tens of thousands of ballots into drop boxes in the middle of the night in locations across Georgia.
The leftist operatives were identified making numerous drops in the middle of the night. They were filmed emptying their backpacks of ballots into the drop boxes in the middle of the night. Ballot harvesting is not legal in Georgia.
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