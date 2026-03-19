Strength Radiates Friendship

How President Trump’s Actions Are Reshaping The Global Order

* Donald Trump has been the catalyst for a lot of the world’s current upheaval.

* His base and his opponents are both making sure we know he is to blame.

* Three-quarters of these conflicts, however, are reaching a resolution.

* There is a good chance they could turn out with the U.S. in a pre-eminent position that we haven’t seen since at least WWII.

* 2026 could be the most tumultuous, geo-strategically significant and dangerous year since the fall of the Soviet system and Berlin wall.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (19 March 2026)

https://rumble.com/v77cmeq-most-geo-politically-significant-year-since-fall-of-berlin-wall-victor-davi.html

https://youtu.be/twruN0B3ytg