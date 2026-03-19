Strength Radiates Friendship

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How President Trump’s Actions Are Reshaping The Global Order
* Donald Trump has been the catalyst for a lot of the world’s current upheaval.
* His base and his opponents are both making sure we know he is to blame.
* Three-quarters of these conflicts, however, are reaching a resolution.
* There is a good chance they could turn out with the U.S. in a pre-eminent position that we haven’t seen since at least WWII.
* 2026 could be the most tumultuous, geo-strategically significant and dangerous year since the fall of the Soviet system and Berlin wall.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (19 March 2026)
https://rumble.com/v77cmeq-most-geo-politically-significant-year-since-fall-of-berlin-wall-victor-davi.html