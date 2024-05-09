Create New Account
The Treasure
Martus for Truth
Published 21 hours ago

The treasure, my friends—the real treasure—indeed, the ONLY treasure—is your relationship with God, with Jesus Christ, with the Holy Spirit. There is nothing else as worth celebrating.

#TheTreasure, #JesusChrist, #LiftAHeart

