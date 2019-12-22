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‘Evangelist’ Al Gore has done ‘very well’ out of climate crisis (MIRRORED)
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104 views • December 22, 2019
‘Evangelist’ Al Gore has done ‘very well’ out of climate crisis (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Sky News Australia at:-
https://youtu.be/LD4u3QxpTk8
Broadcaster Luke Grant says ‘evangelist’ Al Gore has done ‘very well’ out of the climate crisis, with a wealth of hundreds of millions of dollars.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Sky News Australia at:-
https://youtu.be/LD4u3QxpTk8
Broadcaster Luke Grant says ‘evangelist’ Al Gore has done ‘very well’ out of the climate crisis, with a wealth of hundreds of millions of dollars.
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