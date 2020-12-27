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Dr. James Lyons-Weiler, PA Medical Freedom Press Conference regarding COVID-19
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83 views • December 27, 2020
Dr. Lyons Weiler is a Senior Research Scientist at the University of Pittsburgh where he is the Scientific Director of the Bioinformatics Analysis Core. He earned his PhD at University of Nevada Reno in Ecology Evolution and Conservation Biology. He has published numerous papers with advanced novel methods for genomic proteomic and integromic data analysis. He has taught genetics, population genetics, biology, evolutionary biology, bioinformatics and clinical research principles. He served as the founding Editor in Chief of Cancer Informatics. He serves as a reviewer of peer-reviewed journals in the areas of genomics proteomics bioinformatics and clinical decision analysis. He has organized regional and national meetings in bioinformatics. He was the recipient of the Sloan/US DOE Postdoctoral Award in Computational Molecular Biology under the tutelage of Dr Masatoshi Nei and Web Miller at the Pennsylvania State University.
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trumplibertycorruptionamericagodanalysismagapeoplecrisisrepresentationdatarootsdecisionspiritual warclinicalcovid-19dr james lyons weileramerican foundationstatesmangenomic proteomicintegromicbioinformatics
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