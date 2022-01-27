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The Stew Peters Show 01. 26. 22. COMPLETE SHOW
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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421 views • January 27, 2022
Young Dad DENIED Heart Transplant, DoD BOMBSHELLS, Pilots Dropping DEAD, Pfizer Immunity GONE!

No doubt by now many of you have already heard the horrifying story of D.J. Ferguson. DJ is only 31 years old. He has two children and a third on the way. And he desperately needs a new heart. But the hideous creatures who run Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston won’t even let him be considered for a heart transplant. They’ve taken him off the list, because he won’t take one of Big Pharma’s Covid shots. Tracey Ferguson and David Sr. are DJ’s parents and medical advocates, and they join Stew.

If you’ve followed world events, you know that the U.S. is putting itself on the brink of another idiotic war. The very people currently stoking a war with Russia are also doing everything they can to leave our military vulnerable. They have their greatest weapon of all, the vax. They absolutely would maim hundreds or thousands of soldiers and lie about it after the fact. And it looks like that’s exactly what is happening. Leigh Dundas is a human rights attorney and she joins us.

On Monday Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin held a round table for diverse perspectives on Covid-19 and the various vaccinations for it. He invited Tony Fauci to attend. During that hearing, attorney Thomas Renz testified about the enormous increase in medical problems for the military in the wake of the vaccines. A 300% rise in miscarriages, a 300% rise in cancer, and a one thousand percent increase in neurological issues. Joshua Yoder is a commercial airline pilot and founding member of USA Freedom Flyers, and he joins Stew.

Karen Kingston is back with more information from her deep dives into federal contracts. She says she’s found contracts that indicate the Department of Defense, from the beginning, was in control of what data went to the FDA from vaccine trials. Of course, Congress gave immunity to vaccine manufacturers for any harm caused by their shots, but if Karen is right, then military leaders might be exposed as well. Karen Kingston joins us to explain all of this.

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