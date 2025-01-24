AI, Healthcare, & the End of Freedom - Unless...





Larry Ellison is talking about universal surveillance to "keep everyone on their best behavior" and at the same time talking about using AI for predictive healthcare. This is terrifying or should be. Predictive AI based on mental health issues is ultimately the stuff Minority Report was built on. Folks - our freedom is on the line and we need to be ready. This show is critical and make sure you stick around until the end.Show more



KINGDOM FUEL: COMPLETE MEAL SHAKE

Drs. Mark & Michele specialize in pathways to true healing. Are you ready to Live Younger? Save 20%!

Drs. Mark Sherwood, ND, and Michele L. Neil-Sherwood, DO, are the powerhouse team behind Tulsa’s Functional Medical Institute, where they’re revolutionizing wellness with a whole-person, comprehensive results-driven approach.



To empower people to overcome self-imposed health challenges and break free from unnecessary medications. Best-selling authors, national TV personalities, and filmmakers, they’ve inspired millions with groundbreaking health products like Kingdom Fuel & Kingdom Krunch.



Go to Sherwood.tv/tomrenz/ to SAVE 20% on the Top Selling Kingdom Fuel Meal Shake and Use Code RENZ at checkout.



Support us at TomRenz.com



Show less



