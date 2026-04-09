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🚨Israel openly admits plans for partial occupation and devastation of Lebanon
Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz has openly announced that Israeli forces are going to wipe out civilian homes in areas of Lebanon bordering Israel and occupy the Litani area.
All for the sake of Israeli security — because who cares about the rights of the people of Lebanon, right?