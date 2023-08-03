Create New Account
The Shadow of Time and Remaining Present/ Your Relevance in Time/ Understanding HOW TO Remain Present/
The Edified Mind
A description of events and impacts that causes time to pass you by. Looking into the factors surrounding that idea of time and your relevance to remain present.

godjesussatanlighttimegloryspiritlostangelsperseveranceluciferendurancerelevance

