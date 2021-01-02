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The Minister Of Wellness Discusses The Satanic COVID-19 Vaccine Agenda
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653 views • January 02, 2021
The Minister Of Wellness Discusses The Current Health Crisis & What To Expect In 2021
Here is the direct link to register your email for upcoming events, daily recipes, and other exclusive content. -*** https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/M9zIovJ/MinisterOfWellness ***
Help Your Minister of Wellness BLESS OTHERS as I seek to raise money to combat the promotion of death and destruction by the evil food and medical industries. Ministry of Wellness, INC., is a non-profit organization. ALL donations are 100% tax-deductible. See below for donation options.
Set up a monthly recurring donation for any amount you can afford - https://theministerofwellness.com/give/
Official Go Fund Me - https://www.gofundme.com/f/exposing-genocide-by-the-food-amp-medical-industries?utm_source=customer&;utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
Official Pay Pal Giving Page -https://www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/112574644767835624/charity/2689653
Cash App Donations: $MinisterofWellness
Google Pay Donations - The Minister of Wellness ([email protected])
PayPal Donations: paypal.me/ministerofwellness
Mail-in donations: Ministry of Wellness, INC. PO Box 6958, St. Louis, MO 63123
Help me bring a lifesaving Health Seminar to YOUR City or Country: https://theministerofwellness.com/service/healthandwellnessspeaking/
For books, DVD’s and high-quality whole foods supplements, please visit https://www.theministerofwellness.com/products/.
Receive ONE on ONE Health Coaching From The Minister of Wellness' PERSONAL Naturopathic & Chef, Dr. Felicia Ann Hill - https://theministerofwellness.com/dr-chef-felicia-ann/
Subscribe To My Brighteon Channel - https://www.brighteon.com/channel/theministerofwellness
Here is the direct link to register your email for upcoming events, daily recipes, and other exclusive content. -*** https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/M9zIovJ/MinisterOfWellness ***
Help Your Minister of Wellness BLESS OTHERS as I seek to raise money to combat the promotion of death and destruction by the evil food and medical industries. Ministry of Wellness, INC., is a non-profit organization. ALL donations are 100% tax-deductible. See below for donation options.
Set up a monthly recurring donation for any amount you can afford - https://theministerofwellness.com/give/
Official Go Fund Me - https://www.gofundme.com/f/exposing-genocide-by-the-food-amp-medical-industries?utm_source=customer&;utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
Official Pay Pal Giving Page -https://www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/112574644767835624/charity/2689653
Cash App Donations: $MinisterofWellness
Google Pay Donations - The Minister of Wellness ([email protected])
PayPal Donations: paypal.me/ministerofwellness
Mail-in donations: Ministry of Wellness, INC. PO Box 6958, St. Louis, MO 63123
Help me bring a lifesaving Health Seminar to YOUR City or Country: https://theministerofwellness.com/service/healthandwellnessspeaking/
For books, DVD’s and high-quality whole foods supplements, please visit https://www.theministerofwellness.com/products/.
Receive ONE on ONE Health Coaching From The Minister of Wellness' PERSONAL Naturopathic & Chef, Dr. Felicia Ann Hill - https://theministerofwellness.com/dr-chef-felicia-ann/
Subscribe To My Brighteon Channel - https://www.brighteon.com/channel/theministerofwellness
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