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The Minister Of Wellness Discusses The Satanic COVID-19 Vaccine Agenda
The Minister of Wellness
The Minister of Wellness
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653 views • January 02, 2021
The Minister Of Wellness Discusses The Current Health Crisis & What To Expect In 2021

Here is the direct link to register your email for upcoming events, daily recipes, and other exclusive content. -*** https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/M9zIovJ/MinisterOfWellness ***

Help Your Minister of Wellness BLESS OTHERS as I seek to raise money to combat the promotion of death and destruction by the evil food and medical industries. Ministry of Wellness, INC., is a non-profit organization. ALL donations are 100% tax-deductible. See below for donation options.

Set up a monthly recurring donation for any amount you can afford - https://theministerofwellness.com/give/

Official Go Fund Me - https://www.gofundme.com/f/exposing-genocide-by-the-food-amp-medical-industries?utm_source=customer&;utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1

Official Pay Pal Giving Page -https://www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/112574644767835624/charity/2689653

Cash App Donations: $MinisterofWellness

Google Pay Donations - The Minister of Wellness ([email protected])

PayPal Donations: paypal.me/ministerofwellness

Mail-in donations: Ministry of Wellness, INC. PO Box 6958, St. Louis, MO 63123

Help me bring a lifesaving Health Seminar to YOUR City or Country: https://theministerofwellness.com/service/healthandwellnessspeaking/

For books, DVD’s and high-quality whole foods supplements, please visit https://www.theministerofwellness.com/products/.

Receive ONE on ONE Health Coaching From The Minister of Wellness' PERSONAL Naturopathic & Chef, Dr. Felicia Ann Hill - https://theministerofwellness.com/dr-chef-felicia-ann/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy