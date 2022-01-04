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IT IS GOING TO BE BIBLICAL
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271 views • January 04, 2022
This video is an audio-visual presentation of my blogpost Read along if you wish at www.mysticbeastblog.blogspot.com See my other posts there as well.
This is the bird's eye view or our current predicament. For all the gory details visit channels like AMAZING POLLY, BILLY JOYCE, LAURA LYNN TYLER-THOMPSON, and many others For the genetics see Dr. Robert Hare's work.
This is the bird's eye view or our current predicament. For all the gory details visit channels like AMAZING POLLY, BILLY JOYCE, LAURA LYNN TYLER-THOMPSON, and many others For the genetics see Dr. Robert Hare's work.
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