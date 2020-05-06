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ZIONIST ELEMENTS IN THE NEW WORLD ORDER PLAN
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100 views • May 06, 2020
From the Hearing The Truth Radio Ministry Series hosted by DS Farris and Mike Warren (the rest of the programs can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zMA0smlEDvk&list=PLmniNzU13LX8ePaMaEO_U0yp475FEhFUB&index=1)
D.S. Farris died at 37 years old in 2010, and Mike Warren appears to no longer be active. Below you will find a link to his obituary and to a link where you can still download the book he published titled, "The Prophetic Tool Chest: for Dismantling the Dispensational Delusion".
https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/61765326/dax-sean-farris
https://archive.org/details/D.S.FarrisPropheticToolChest
D.S. Farris died at 37 years old in 2010, and Mike Warren appears to no longer be active. Below you will find a link to his obituary and to a link where you can still download the book he published titled, "The Prophetic Tool Chest: for Dismantling the Dispensational Delusion".
https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/61765326/dax-sean-farris
https://archive.org/details/D.S.FarrisPropheticToolChest
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