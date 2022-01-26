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Harley Schlanger - Soros, Blair, and the Usual Suspects Are Behind Kazakhstan Riots [Chinese subtitle] 哈雷·史朗格談哈薩克動亂的來龍去脈及幕後黑手
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11 views • January 26, 2022
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Soros, Blair, and the Usual Suspects Are Behind Kazakhstan Riots〉，頻道「The LaRouche Organization」，2022年1月8日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Z-ums9mijA
原影片出處：〈Soros, Blair, and the Usual Suspects Are Behind Kazakhstan Riots〉，頻道「The LaRouche Organization」，2022年1月8日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Z-ums9mijA
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