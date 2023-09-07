Create New Account
Mayor Adams Admits NYC is Being Destroyed by Illegal Aliens -- Virtue Signal + Find Out
New York City mayor Eric Adams claimed that New York is being destroyed by illegal aliens. The city previously proclaimed itself a sanctuary state when it didn't have to deal with the repercussions of floods of illegal aliens. Do they deserve this outcome.#NYC #ericadams #woke #virtuesignaling #illegals


