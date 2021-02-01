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JAMES: CNA Nursing Home Whistleblower: Seniors "DYING LIKE FLIES After COVID Injections!"
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71 views • February 01, 2021
James (he gives his last name in the video) is a CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant), and he recorded this video as a whistleblower because he could not keep silent any longer. SHARE AND DOWNLOAD!
James reports that in 2020 very few residents in the nursing home where he works got sick with COVID, and none of them died during the entire year of 2020.
However, shortly after administering the Pfizer experimental mRNA injections, 14 died within two weeks, and he reports that many others are near death.
He makes it very clear that these were patients he knew and cared for (he is also a "lay pastor"), and that after being injected with the mRNA shot, residents who used to walk on their own can no longer walk. Residents who used to carry on an intelligent conversation with him could no longer talk.
And now they are dying. "They're dropping like flies."
James calls upon other CNAs, Nurses, and family members to go public and tell the world what is going on with these experimental mRNA COVID injections.
"How many more lives need to be lost before we say something?"
If you know what is happening, but are not speaking out, then you are part of the problem.
Full story: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cna-nursing-home-whistleblower-seniors-are-dying-like-flies-after-covid-injections-speak-out/
EMAILS FROM PFIZER AND THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY :
The emails included information about Pfizer's VIDOC vaccine.
documents allow a better understanding of Pfizer's interests, its strategy to conquer the vaccine market against other competitors...
Most importantly, the documents suggest that the vaccine's actual efficacy rate is much lower than the official figure of 90%. A recent study (https://archive.ph/7XiGJ) would have further confirmed that the vaccine's efficacy is only 19%
Source: https://archive.ph/Roq3V (MSM) ,
EMAIL FILES: https://bit.ly/3r6e3VU
James reports that in 2020 very few residents in the nursing home where he works got sick with COVID, and none of them died during the entire year of 2020.
However, shortly after administering the Pfizer experimental mRNA injections, 14 died within two weeks, and he reports that many others are near death.
He makes it very clear that these were patients he knew and cared for (he is also a "lay pastor"), and that after being injected with the mRNA shot, residents who used to walk on their own can no longer walk. Residents who used to carry on an intelligent conversation with him could no longer talk.
And now they are dying. "They're dropping like flies."
James calls upon other CNAs, Nurses, and family members to go public and tell the world what is going on with these experimental mRNA COVID injections.
"How many more lives need to be lost before we say something?"
If you know what is happening, but are not speaking out, then you are part of the problem.
Full story: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cna-nursing-home-whistleblower-seniors-are-dying-like-flies-after-covid-injections-speak-out/
EMAILS FROM PFIZER AND THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY :
The emails included information about Pfizer's VIDOC vaccine.
documents allow a better understanding of Pfizer's interests, its strategy to conquer the vaccine market against other competitors...
Most importantly, the documents suggest that the vaccine's actual efficacy rate is much lower than the official figure of 90%. A recent study (https://archive.ph/7XiGJ) would have further confirmed that the vaccine's efficacy is only 19%
Source: https://archive.ph/Roq3V (MSM) ,
EMAIL FILES: https://bit.ly/3r6e3VU
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