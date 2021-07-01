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Rocket at 73 miles high shows moon on other side of earth, proves earth not a globe
AgentOfChange
AgentOfChange
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227 views • July 01, 2021
This is that rocket launch video which like the other Balloon video shows a tiny moon on the other side(across) the flat earth, where at the altitude of 73 miles high, and not only did it run into something and stop instantly - BIZARRE!, the on-board camera also caught the moon as a tiny dot - the problem with that is, that on that specific date and time of the launch, the zenith of the moon was over the exact opposite side of earth from the launch site and WOULD have been IMPOSSIBLE to ever see the moon from there IF the earth was a "globe" - but, since many of us KNOW, the earth is not a "globe" but is demonstrably flat, it then makes perfect sense that not only should we see the moon as we did, but that it would also be very small as it was...
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flat earth
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