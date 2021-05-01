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MAAFA 21: Black Genocide in 21st Century in The World [June 2009 USA)
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11 views • May 01, 2021
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Maafa 21 (2009) - 2h 21min | Documentary, History, News | Video June 2009
Maafa 21 traces eugenic thoughts and practices that have been set against African Americans from the time of slavery through the present. "Stopping Black Genocide in 21st Century America from abortion, eugenics, racism, and the targeting of African American people by Planned Parenthood."
Director: Mark Crutcher
Writer: Mark Crutcher
Stars: John Eric Bentley, Stephen Broden, Clenard Childress Jr. | See full cast & crew »
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1500818/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maafa_21
https://www.facebook.com/Maafa21/
http://www.maafa21.com/
https://twitter.com/maafa21
A film by Life Dynamics Incorporated
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Life_Dynamics_Inc.
https://lifedynamics.com/
https://www.facebook.com/TheLifeDynamics/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/life-dynamics-inc
https://www.youtube.com/user/LifeDynamics
--
Description
Life Dynamics was founded as a non-profit pro-life organization in 1992 by pro-life activist Mark Crutcher. We've gained a reputation among pro-life groups for our detailed abortion research, our respected Abortion Malpractice Litigation campaign , our research on Planned Parenthood, our Aborted Baby Body Parts Investigation, our Child Predator investigation, and our stunning documentary Maafa21 Black Genocide in 21st Century America.
https://www.youtube.com/c/LifeDynamicsInc/about
https://twitter.com/LifeDynamicsInc
https://lifedynamics.com/
Mark Crutcher (@MarkCrutcher3). President and founder of Life Dynamics, director of Maafa 21, author, proud husband
https://twitter.com/markcrutcher3
https://www.facebook.com/mark.crutcher1
Source:
This documentary is a must see for all races, all political parties, and all ages. Learn some TRUTH that many of you were unaware of. Blacks were taken off the Private Plantation and ALL races were placed into the GOVERNMENT PLANTATION. Stop supporting the political parties, groups, associations, organizations, and The Establishment that are pushing genetic modification, total enslavement, and mass genocide. The Uncle Toms that are leading the Black Genocide are also part of the Democrat Political Party, and always has been.
DO NOT TAKE THE mRNA EXPERIMENTAL VACCINE NO MATTER WHAT THREATS ARE LEVIED AGAINST YOU. Enjoy!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20.
The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING:
Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design;
Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will;
Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players);
Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule
#5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Sergeant Major's Truther info
41776 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nxl2qNt6Nif3/
The Melanin Project
1.22K subscribers - 732 views • Premiered Oct 14, 2020
https://youtu.be/3A4_QgUXmLE
Maafa 21 (2009) - 2h 21min | Documentary, History, News | Video June 2009
Maafa 21 traces eugenic thoughts and practices that have been set against African Americans from the time of slavery through the present. "Stopping Black Genocide in 21st Century America from abortion, eugenics, racism, and the targeting of African American people by Planned Parenthood."
Director: Mark Crutcher
Writer: Mark Crutcher
Stars: John Eric Bentley, Stephen Broden, Clenard Childress Jr. | See full cast & crew »
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1500818/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maafa_21
https://www.facebook.com/Maafa21/
http://www.maafa21.com/
https://twitter.com/maafa21
A film by Life Dynamics Incorporated
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Life_Dynamics_Inc.
https://lifedynamics.com/
https://www.facebook.com/TheLifeDynamics/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/life-dynamics-inc
https://www.youtube.com/user/LifeDynamics
--
Description
Life Dynamics was founded as a non-profit pro-life organization in 1992 by pro-life activist Mark Crutcher. We've gained a reputation among pro-life groups for our detailed abortion research, our respected Abortion Malpractice Litigation campaign , our research on Planned Parenthood, our Aborted Baby Body Parts Investigation, our Child Predator investigation, and our stunning documentary Maafa21 Black Genocide in 21st Century America.
https://www.youtube.com/c/LifeDynamicsInc/about
https://twitter.com/LifeDynamicsInc
https://lifedynamics.com/
Mark Crutcher (@MarkCrutcher3). President and founder of Life Dynamics, director of Maafa 21, author, proud husband
https://twitter.com/markcrutcher3
https://www.facebook.com/mark.crutcher1
Source:
This documentary is a must see for all races, all political parties, and all ages. Learn some TRUTH that many of you were unaware of. Blacks were taken off the Private Plantation and ALL races were placed into the GOVERNMENT PLANTATION. Stop supporting the political parties, groups, associations, organizations, and The Establishment that are pushing genetic modification, total enslavement, and mass genocide. The Uncle Toms that are leading the Black Genocide are also part of the Democrat Political Party, and always has been.
DO NOT TAKE THE mRNA EXPERIMENTAL VACCINE NO MATTER WHAT THREATS ARE LEVIED AGAINST YOU. Enjoy!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20.
The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING:
Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design;
Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will;
Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players);
Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule
#5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Sergeant Major's Truther info
41776 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nxl2qNt6Nif3/
The Melanin Project
1.22K subscribers - 732 views • Premiered Oct 14, 2020
https://youtu.be/3A4_QgUXmLE
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