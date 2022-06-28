Aristotle said, "Excellence is not an act, but a habit". Ethics has always been based on habit-formation: training in useful behaviors that, once uploaded, are carried out reflexively. Other forms of habit-formation, however, occur. Propaganda is the entrainment of bad habits. The father of propaganda Edward Bernays said: "The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country." Bernays famously created the social habit of women smoking (after he got a contract from the tobacco industry to popularize it). Propaganda, as I said, is the weaponization of habit formation. Ethics is its antidote.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

The Century of the Self: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eJ3RzGoQC4s