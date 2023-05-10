Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Glenn Why you should fear a DOLLAR COLLAPSE…not the banks
260 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago |
Donate

Glenn Beck


May 9, 2023


There’s no denying that America’s banking system (and in general, our entire economy) is in turmoil. But does that mean you should pull all your money from the nation’s biggest banks? No. At least, Glenn doesn’t think so, and he explains why in this clip. Rather, Glenn says, it’s the collapse of the dollar that should truly worry us all. He explains how — thanks to disastrous policymaking from both our federal government and the Federal Reserve — the value of the U.S. dollar is massively sinking. So, how will that affect YOU? Watch this clip to find out…


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j1M55Q-8pJ4

Keywords
collapseamericafeareconomyfedfederal reservedollarglenn beckbanksfederal governmentfinancedisastrous policymakingkeep money in the banks

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket