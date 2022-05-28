Our 2nd amendment rights will not be infringed

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112 views • May 28, 2022
I am running for Senate to replace Marco Rubio. I need you help.
https://theamericanpatriotmovement.com/our-platform/
I'm raising $20,000 until 06/22/2022 for Edward for Senate. Can you help? https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8K2D2byUUG
https://theamericanpatriotmovement.com/our-platform/
I'm raising $20,000 until 06/22/2022 for Edward for Senate. Can you help? https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8K2D2byUUG
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