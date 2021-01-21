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CHP Talks: Derek Sloan’s Expulsion From the Conservative Caucus
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14 views • January 21, 2021
January 21, 2021: CHP’s National Leader and Deputy Leader review the recent decision by Erin O’Toole to kick former leadership contender Derek Sloan out of the Conservative caucus in the House. A flimsy excuse to purge a courageous social conservative seems likely to damage the CPC brand and shrink the Big Blue Tent.
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CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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