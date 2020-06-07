PARADISE LOST - FORSAKEN

Brand new video i made on PARADISE LOST NEW MASTERPIECE in a movie i like very much:THE HUNTER'S PRAYER with SAM WORTHIGTON and little beautiful ODEYA RUSH!

What we don't know will set us free

Until tomorrow

What we don't show the enemy

Breaks them all to follow



What we don't show can never be

Until tomorrow

What we don't see, the agony

Await the call of sorrow



Reverence, you're taking

We're all forsaken

Reverence, mistaken

We're all forsaken

We're all forsaken



What we don't show, affinity

Until tomorrow

Cannot breathe, cannot flee

Break them all to follow



Reverence, you're taking

We're all forsaken

Reverence, mistaken

We're all forsaken

We're all forsaken



What we don't know will set us free

Until tomorrow

The purest deep, an empty sea

Break them all to follow



Reverence, you're taking

We're all forsaken

Reverence, mistaken

We're all forsaken

Reverence, you're taking

We're all forsaken

Reverence, mistaken

We're all just faking.................