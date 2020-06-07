© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PARADISE LOST - FORSAKEN
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • June 07, 2020
Brand new video i made on PARADISE LOST NEW MASTERPIECE in a movie i like very much:THE HUNTER'S PRAYER with SAM WORTHIGTON and little beautiful ODEYA RUSH!
What we don't know will set us free
Until tomorrow
What we don't show the enemy
Breaks them all to follow
What we don't show can never be
Until tomorrow
What we don't see, the agony
Await the call of sorrow
Reverence, you're taking
We're all forsaken
Reverence, mistaken
We're all forsaken
We're all forsaken
What we don't show, affinity
Until tomorrow
Cannot breathe, cannot flee
Break them all to follow
Reverence, you're taking
We're all forsaken
Reverence, mistaken
We're all forsaken
We're all forsaken
What we don't know will set us free
Until tomorrow
The purest deep, an empty sea
Break them all to follow
Reverence, you're taking
We're all forsaken
Reverence, mistaken
We're all forsaken
Reverence, you're taking
We're all forsaken
Reverence, mistaken
We're all just faking.................
What we don't know will set us free
Until tomorrow
What we don't show the enemy
Breaks them all to follow
What we don't show can never be
Until tomorrow
What we don't see, the agony
Await the call of sorrow
Reverence, you're taking
We're all forsaken
Reverence, mistaken
We're all forsaken
We're all forsaken
What we don't show, affinity
Until tomorrow
Cannot breathe, cannot flee
Break them all to follow
Reverence, you're taking
We're all forsaken
Reverence, mistaken
We're all forsaken
We're all forsaken
What we don't know will set us free
Until tomorrow
The purest deep, an empty sea
Break them all to follow
Reverence, you're taking
We're all forsaken
Reverence, mistaken
We're all forsaken
Reverence, you're taking
We're all forsaken
Reverence, mistaken
We're all just faking.................
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.