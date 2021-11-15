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INVASION TO OCCUR ON MULTIPLE FRONTS AT ONCE, GOV. COMPLICIT IN TERRORISM W/ RETIRED FED AGENT AVILA
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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170 views • November 15, 2021
Retired Federal Agent, Victor Avila, joins the program to share what is coming at the border. As a specialist in human trafficking and Mexican cartels, he is uniquely qualified to explain how China gained control of the cartels and are using them to infiltrate Mexico and the United States. He states that the system will be overwhelmed on purpose with thousands and thousands more migrants coming on multiple fronts across the border at the same time. We have seen nothing yet; the Department of Homeland Security and the border towns will not have the necessary support to handle the shear magnitude of the situation. Incompetent and corrupt government employees need to be removed immediately to address the very real situation developing. You can learn more about Agent Victor Avila at https://agentunderfirebook.com/
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borderinvasionred dawnchicoms
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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