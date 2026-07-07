Can Digital Twins Facilitate Sustainable Smart Manufacturing?

Manufacturers today face growing pressure to improve operational efficiency while reducing energy consumption, material waste, and carbon emissions.

In this video, discover how AI-powered Digital Twins are helping manufacturers build smarter and more sustainable operations through virtual replicas of physical assets and production processes.

You'll learn how Digital Twins can help:

Improve real-time operational visibility

Enable predictive maintenance

Optimize energy consumption

Reduce material waste

Support data-driven decision-making

Advance Industry 4.0 and sustainability initiatives

Whether you're a manufacturing leader, technology professional, or business decision-maker, this video highlights how Digital Twin technology is shaping the future of intelligent manufacturing.

📖 Read the full article: https://www.websynergies.com/en/discover/blogs/digital-twins-sustainable-smart-manufacturing

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