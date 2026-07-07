Can Digital Twins Facilitate Sustainable Smart Manufacturing?

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Manufacturers today face growing pressure to improve operational efficiency while reducing energy consumption, material waste, and carbon emissions.
In this video, discover how AI-powered Digital Twins are helping manufacturers build smarter and more sustainable operations through virtual replicas of physical assets and production processes.
You'll learn how Digital Twins can help:
Improve real-time operational visibility
Enable predictive maintenance
Optimize energy consumption
Reduce material waste
Support data-driven decision-making
Advance Industry 4.0 and sustainability initiatives
Whether you're a manufacturing leader, technology professional, or business decision-maker, this video highlights how Digital Twin technology is shaping the future of intelligent manufacturing.
📖 Read the full article: https://www.websynergies.com/en/discover/blogs/digital-twins-sustainable-smart-manufacturing
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