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Skilled Workers Serve The Leaders - Proverbs 22:29 (NIV)
29 Do you see someone skilled in their work?
They will serve before kings;
they will not serve before officials of low rank.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Master your profession and invoice the leaders.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p93ywt6
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