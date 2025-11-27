US Secretary of War Hegseth announces they want to send 500 National Guardsmen to DC.

Adding:

Another step closer to a cashless Gaza.

Buried inside the NYT (https://www.nytimes.com/2025/11/25/world/middleeast/us-compounds-palestinians-israel-gaza-strip.html?searchResultPosition=1) report on America’s new “Alternative Safe Communities” is a telling detail:

Trump officials are exploring a Gaza cryptocurrency as part of the post-war reconstruction plan.

The idea comes from Aryeh Lightstone, Kushner’s former aide, ex-CEO of the Abraham Accords Peace Institute, and now one of the architects of the U.S.–Israel “Abraham Shield” framework.

A cashless Gaza fits neatly into a broader surveillance-based governance model: digital payments, vetted populations, controlled movement, and fully trackable transactions inside Israeli-administered zones.

Housing compounds are one thing, a population fully integrated into a monitored digital-currency system is another.